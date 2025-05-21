New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has found himself in deep soup again after sharing a distasteful tweet about Kiara Advani's bikini shot from the War 2 teaser. The director allegedly shared a photo from the teaser that showed the Kabir Singh actress walking by the poolside wearing a two-piece bikini.

While the actress' first bikini shot left the internet impressed, Ram Gopal Varma's misogynistic tweet received backlash from netizens.

The director deleted his tweet after inviting wrath. The now-deleted tweet read: "Will take a long time to come to the front of the WAR."

However, netizens were quick to take screenshots and call out the filmmaker's indecency on Reddit.

A user expressed disbelief, stating, "And this is what he is uttering publicly... Can you imagine what he is like in private?"

Another said, "Old man lost his cool right at midnight. Checks out, ig."

A third stated, "This man has straight up gone to down-bad, sleazy levels of tharki."

Another person wrote, "He lost it many, many years ago. Have you not watched his interview with Ashu Reddy and the God, Sex and Truth documentary?"

"This is just RGV. He’s always been an absolute creepazoid," one other comment read.

War 2 Teaser

The teaser of War 2 became the talk of the town after it was released on Jr NTR's birthday. The teaser of the action-packed drama showed Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns in an epic face-off.

While sharing War 2’s teaser on her Instagram Story, Kiara wrote,"Lots of firsts in this! First YRF film. First action film. First with these 2 amazing heroes. First collaboration with Ayan. And of course, first bikini shot. Here's the teaser. Hope we have got you excited for August."

The much-anticipated War 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 14. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is the sequel to War, which was released in 2019 and starred Tiger Shroff alongside Roshan.