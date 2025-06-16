Ram Kapoor Becomes FIRST Indian To Buy Swanky Lamborghini Urus SE - Check Out Its Whopping Price!

New Delhi: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Ram Kapoor is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. The popular television actor recently added a new luxury car to his garage. Several photos of the actor with his wife, Gautami, have been making rounds on social media. After making headlines for his drastic weight loss, Ram Kapoor is back in the spotlight! The actor has purchased a luxurious Lamborghini Urus SE SUV worth Rs 4.57 crore (Avg. Ex-Showroom price). This model was officially launched in India in 2024.

Take A Look At Viral Post:

The images were shared by the Instagram handle of carcrazy.india in which Ram and Gautami are posing with their new car. The post was captioned as '@iamramkapoor recently got himself a Lamborghini Urus SE!! Finished in Verde Gea with a black leather interior and orange accents, this is quite a good spec. Wishing him many many Happy miles with this new beast. '

Ram Kapoor Buys Lamborghini Urus SE

Pictures of The actor posing from the driver's seat of his new Lamborghini has taken over the Internet. Ram Kapoor opted for the Verde Gea (matte olive green) paint for the Lamborghini, complemented by a Black leather and orange interior.

The Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 620 hp and 800 Nm of torque. It is paired with a plug-in hybrid system featuring a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, integrated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

This combination boosts the total output to an impressive 800 hp and 950 Nm. According to Hindustan Times, Ram Kapoor’s Lamborghini model features sleek LED headlights, new LED DRLs, and an upgraded front fascia. While the rear design remains largely the same, it now includes a redesigned rear bumper.

Ram Kapoor's Whopping Car Collection

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the newest addition to Ram Kapoor's luxury car collection. A known auto enthusiast, Ram already owns an impressive lineup that includes the Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Range Rover Autobiography, Ferrari Portofino M, and Mercedes-AMG G 63. According to The Free Press Journal, this latest addition makes Ram Kapoor the first Indian to purchase the Lamborghini Urus SE.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor will next be seen in a detective show, Mistry. The show is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series Monk, which will also stars Mona Singh, Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date in pivotal roles. Mistry will premiere on JioHotstar on June 27.