Ram Kapoor Removed From Mistry Promotions For Sexually Offensive Remarks: What Actually Went Down?

New Delhi : Actor Ram Kapoor, best known for his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has been reportedly dropped from the promotional activities of his upcoming series Mistry. This decision follows allegations that Kapoor made sexually inappropriate remarks during a media interaction at JW Marriott.

As per a report by Mid-Day, the incident occurred while Kapoor was seated alongside his Mistry co-star Mona Singh and senior JioHotstar executives. His comments during the promotional interviews reportedly made multiple team members uncomfortable.

An insider revealed to the portal, “The tone and content of his ‘jokes’ were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels ‘gang-raped’. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic.”

Kapoor reportedly didn’t stop there. He went on to make repeated comments about kissing a male executive from the show’s marketing team and made inappropriate remarks about his own birth, saying his mother “should have gone to sleep” instead of conceiving him. The report also noted that Kapoor later told a male colleague that his mother should have faked a headache and that he shouldn’t have been born. He also made references to sex positions.

On the same day, Kapoor allegedly made inappropriate remarks about the outfits and families of JioHotstar and PR team members. One executive shared,

“He looked at my colleague’s dress and, referring to its length, said, ‘The clothes are distracting.’”

Action Taken by the Platform

Following the incident, the OTT platform’s senior leadership and HR team held an internal discussion. After a formal complaint was raised and the incidents were corroborated by eyewitnesses, the decision was made to drop Ram Kapoor from all promotional activities.

A source told Mid-Day: “This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct. The interviews are being solely held with Mona.”

On Friday, Mona Singh was seen promoting the series solo. Mistry is the official Indian adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning series Monk. It is scheduled to stream on June 27.