/Ram Kapoor says 'person who caused my trauma helped me heal,' opens up about being molested

"It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends. This is a secret that even my children and my parents don't know--only Gautami knows about it. Even today, talking about it brings back the trauma, but I'm very happy that, because of everything that happened, I no longer have any fear of the LGBTQ community. Whenever I meet people like Sufi, I feel close to them. I don't feel any fear, inhibition or anything negative, even though I may not fully understand them. That person wasn't a bad person. He was simply curious and influenced by teenage hormones. We were both teenagers. He tried very hard to make things right with me. No one should ever have to go through something like this. But somewhere along the way, I learnt to appreciate everything in life. He did everything in his power to help me overcome the trauma."