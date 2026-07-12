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  • /Ram Kapoor says 'person who caused my trauma helped me heal,' opens up about being molested

Ram Kapoor says 'person who caused my trauma helped me heal,' opens up about being molested

Actor Ram Kapoor shared a deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, recalling the trauma of being molested at age 13 while in boarding school, moving host Farah Khan and his fellow contestants to tears.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Ram Kapoor says 'person who caused my trauma helped me heal,' opens up about being molested
Image Credit: @netflixindiareality/Instagram

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