Ram-Lakshman TOGETHER: Ravie Dubey Shares BTS Picture With Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor And Director Nitesh Tiwari

New Delhi: With just its first glimpse, Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor has already generated massive buzz. Adding to the excitement, fans are eager to see Ravie Dubey take on the role of Lakshman.

Over the years, Ravie has been part of several acclaimed projects, but this time, he’s stepping into something truly monumental: Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus.

Ravie is all set to portray Lakshman in this epic cinematic venture. Having recently wrapped up filming for Ramayana: Part 1, he took to social media to share a heartfelt post. The unseen behind-the-scenes picture features him alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Ramayana, accompanied by a warm caption.

Sharing the picture, Ravie wrote: “Patience is rich, great talent, world is victory, Ram || in the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor brother.”

Ravie’s role as Lakshman has already stirred excitement among fans. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavan, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman—an epic cast for an epic story.

The ensemble cast further includes Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chadha, and Indira Krishnan in key roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide—Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.



Cast and Crew

The poster of Ramayana was first unveiled by Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, who is also one of the producers. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for November 2026 and the second in 2027.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film reportedly has a staggering budget of ₹835 crore, making it India’s most expensive production to date. It surpasses the budgets of Kalki 2898 AD (₹600 crore), RRR, and Adipurush (both ₹550 crore), according to a Hindustan Times report.

The star-studded cast includes prominent names from both the film and television industries, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, and Lara Dutta.