Ram Navami 2026 celeb wishes: Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs share warm wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others, took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, the stars shared messages filled with positivity, faith, and devotion, marking the significance of the festival.

Shilpa Shetty shares festive celebrations at home

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Actress Shilpa Shetty gave fans a glimpse into her Ram Navami celebrations by sharing a picture of traditional festive food prepared at home.

Posting a photo of the delicacies, she wrote, “Halwa Puri #Tradition Happy Ram Navami.” The spread included chana, suji halwa, aloo sabzi, and freshly made puris, staples of the festival.

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A glimpse into Shilpa’s spiritual side

Known for her cultural and spiritual roots, Shilpa often celebrates Indian festivals with enthusiasm. From Navratri and Diwali to Ganpati and Ram Navami, she marks each occasion with devotion.

In recent months, the actress had also visited the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, sharing pictures from her spiritual trip. She was seen dressed in a yellow saree, holding an offering plate and captioning the post as “#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed.”

She had also earlier welcomed Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka into her home, calling it a moment of divine grace.

Celebrities extend wishes on social media

Apart from Shilpa, several other celebrities also joined in the celebrations. Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal shared festive greetings through their Instagram stories.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye,” echoing the spirit of the festival.

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti also marked the occasion by sharing a post on social media, captioned, “कंजकें, शुभ अष्टमी.”

Singer Tulsi Kumar, meanwhile, shared a heartfelt reel on Instagram, reflecting on the spiritual significance of the day. She wrote, “Ashtami isn’t just a ritual for me, it’s a quiet reminder of Mata Rani’s divine presence — her strength, devotion, and the blessings that hold my life together. Kanjak pooja always reminds me of my father and the devotion with which he performed it. With folded hands and a full heart, I seek divine grace today and always. Happy Ashtami and Navami.”

Festival of faith and togetherness

Ram Navami continues to bring people together through faith, devotion, and shared traditions. The festival highlights timeless values such as righteousness, compassion, and truth, resonating with people across the country.