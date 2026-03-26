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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRam Navami 2026 celeb wishes: Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Jackie Shroff & others share warm wishes on Lord Rama's birthday
RAM NAVAMI 2026

Ram Navami 2026 celeb wishes: Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Jackie Shroff & others share warm wishes on Lord Rama's birthday

Ram Navami 2026 celeb wishes: On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and recite prayers and bhajans to celebrate the occasion.

|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Ram Navami 2026 celeb wishes: Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Jackie Shroff & others share warm wishes on Lord Rama's birthdayPic Courtesy: Freepik For Representational Use Only

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Sonam Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Jackie Shroff, Urmila Matondkar and others have taken to their respective social media accounts to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on the 26th of March.

Celebrating the birth of Lord Rama with devotion and positivity, these Bollywood celebrities extended positivity and warmth.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff shared a divine picture on his social media story featuring Lord Rama, along with the hashtags, “#JaiShreeRam #RamNavmi.” The post also carried a message that read, “Warm wishes on Ram Navami.”

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Actress Urmila Matondkar marked the occasion by sharing a special devotional reel. The clip featured the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar rendering the bhajan, “Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajman,” accompanied by a greeting that read, “Wishing you a blessed Ram Navami.”

Sonam Kapoor also joined in the celebrations by posting a serene visual of Lord Rama standing tall with a bow and arrow against a golden backdrop. The post simply read, “Happy Ram Navami.”

Actor R Madhavan extended his wishes with a beautiful picture of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

Alongside the post, he wrote, “Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Siya Ram. May there be peace and harmony for one and all.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Meanwhile, Tanishaa Mukerji shared a festive graphic of Lord Rama, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

It read, “May Lord Rama bless us with peace, prosperity, and righteousness on this holy Ram Navami.”

For the uninitiated, Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival, marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The day symbolises the victory of good over evil and the ideals of righteousness, virtue, and dharma that Lord Rama represents and is celebrated with great fervour across India.

On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and recite prayers and bhajans to celebrate the occasion.

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