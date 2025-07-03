Actor Mandakini's father, Joseph, passed away. The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor took to Instagram to grieve the loss of her father.

In a heartfelt message alongside a photograph of her late father, Mandakini wrote, "My heart is shattered today. I lost my beloved father this morning. No words can express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you, Papa, for your endless love, wisdom, and blessings. You will forever live in my heart."

Many fans and fellow celebrities offered their condolences."So sorry for your loss Mandakini ji," one social media user wrote. Another fan wrote, "Pls accept our deep heartfelt condolences @mandakiniofficial May Almighty provide strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss."

Mandakini, born Yasmeen Joseph in Meerut, is married to Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, who runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre.

The couple has two children, a son, Rabbil, and a daughter, Rabze Innaya.

Known for her debut in the 1985 film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili,' directed by Raj Kapoor, Mandakini rose to fame in the late 1980s.

Her filmography includes appearances in movies such as 'Dance Dance' alongside Mithun Chakraborty, 'Kahan Hai Kanoon' opposite Aditya Pancholi, and 'Pyaar Karke Dekho' with Govinda.