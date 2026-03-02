Advertisement
RAMADAN 2026

Ramadan 2026: Ankita Lokhande says Ramzan is a ‘reminder of patience, peace and compassion'

Ramadan 2026 wishes: Ankita Lokhande wrote on her Instagram, "Ramadan is a reminder of patience, peace and compassion. To every soul fasting across the world, may this month fulfil your heartfelt wishes. Prayers and love from India."

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ramadan 2026: Ankita Lokhande says Ramzan is a ‘reminder of patience, peace and compassion'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television  superstar  Ankita Lokhande took to her social media account to extend her warm wishes on the occasion of Ramadan. She shared a graceful video of herself dressed in a red traditional outfit, adorned with gold detailing and statement jewellery.

The actress, through her post, conveyed the message of peace and compassion, reflecting the spirit of the holy month.

She captioned the post as, “Ramadan is a reminder of patience, peace and compassion. To every soul fasting across the world, may this month fulfil your heartfelt wishes. Prayers and love from India.”

Recently, the actress along with her husband Vicky Jain had performed the Bhaktambar Pooja, after which she said that she felt extremely peaceful and blessed.

For the uninitiated, Bhaktamar Puja is a sacred Jain ceremony centered around the devotional chanting and reverence of the Bhaktamar Stotra, a revered 7th-century hymn composed by Acharya Mantunga.

Ankita had taken to her social media account, where she shared a few glimpses from the pooja and wrote, “We performed Bhaktambar Puja, and once again I felt how powerful it is when a married couple prays together.”

She added, “There is a different kind of peace that comes when two souls sit side by side and offer something meaningful to God — it calms the heart, settles the mind, and nourishes the soul.”

Ankita further said that she feels deeply grateful that she is “married into a family whose values reflect the same devotion I was brought up with.”

“The way we all come together for every spiritual moment… it feels like a blessing in itself. For me, God is one — and when you offer anything with a pure heart, it reaches Him in the most beautiful way,” she wrote.

She added, “And I felt blessed. I am thankful for everything I have, everything I had, and all that is coming my way in the future. My heart is open. My soul is ready. I am always prepared to receive the best that the universe has written for me. Thank you, God. Thank you, universe.”

