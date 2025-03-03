'Ramadan Mubarak' Wishes Hina Khan, Shares Her Beautiful Journey From 'Sehri To Iftaari'

Mumbai: Hina Khan successfully completed her first Roza of Ramadan 2025. She posted photos of her day from sehri to iftaari on social media.

Hina Khan opted for a beautiful green salwar kameez for the iftaari. She completed her look with stunning matching jhumkas.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress can be seen posing with some yummy food in her latest post. Her iftaari table looked every bit appetizing. In one of the photos we can see Hina Khan enjoying the delicious treat with her mother.

"Ramadan Mubarak...Kaisi lag rahi hoon...Day 1: Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar.. Alhamdullilah...Dua mai yaad rakhiyega", she captioned the post.

Earlier today, Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared an insight into her Ramadan routine.

She posted a clip of her latest workout session, revealing that she is trying to keep up with her daily routine while fasting during Ramadan.

"Trying to keep up with my daily routine...Go slow and take it easy.. Ramadan Day 1...Howz the josh guyysss", she captioned the post.

She further asked her InstaFam, "Are you fasting? Well I am, Alhamdullilah."

Prior to that, Hina Khan shared that she found it ‘hard to keep going’ after undergoing major surgery. The stunner revealed that it has been difficult for her to keep going through this tough recovery phase.

She took to her IG and dropped a series of photos from her workout session. Her post was captioned, “Level up Hon..One Day At A Time..It’s so so hard to keep going, especially after a major major surgery.. But we ain’t giving up coz she’s a hustler It’s a lot of hard work, Dua Please #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #BeKind #SpreadLove #gratitude.”

Additionally, Hina Khan was seen flaunting her radiation burns from the cancer treatment in her earlier post. “Radiated skin scars...Also called Radiation burns...It's ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this...There are thousands beautiful things waiting for you my girls...Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared", Hina Khan wrote.