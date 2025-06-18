Mumbai: The last rites of actor Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, were held in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Parineeti Chopra's dad and Priyanka Chopra's brother were spotted at the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Several images and videos from the funeral surfaced online. Mannara and her sister Mitali were seen holding onto each other, inconsolable. Handa, a prominent lawyer at the Delhi High Court, passed away on June 16 at the age of 72.

The news was shared by Mannara herself, who posted a statement on Instagram. The message read, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

Mannara's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra also paid her condolences after learning about her uncle's demise. "You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti," Priyanka wrote.

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with 'Zid'. She found success in the South Indian cinema and also gained attention through her participation in 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment' season 2.