Ramayana Actress Indira Krishnan Breaks Her Silence On Casting Couch: 'Talent Bechne Aayi Hoon, Apne Aap Ko Nahi...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's co-star from upcoming 2-part mythological drama 'Ramayana', Indira Krishnan recently spoke about her casting couch experience in South film industry. Married to director Rajesh Ranshinage, Indira has worked predominantly in movies and popular television shows.

'Talent Bechne Aayi Hoon, Apne Aap Ko Nahi...'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Indira said, “Absolutely, I have felt this, not just once but many times. Especially, I wouldn’t say it happened more in the Hindi film industry or in Mumbai, but it happened in the South,” she said. Recalling one incident, she added, “I had been finalised for a very big project by a major filmmaker but at the last moment, one small thing ruined the entire relationship.”

Indira opened up on her leaving the project. She said, "His body language, the way he was talking, and his expectations had all grown considerably. I thought, ‘What if the shoot starts tomorrow and this relationship soured?’ So I very respectfully said, ‘Sir, main apna talent bechne aayi hoon, apne aap ko nahi.’ Perhaps my words were a bit harsh, but I felt that the clearer you are, the better."

The actress shared how this was not the only time it happened and that she had lost multiple projects because of similar situations.

It was because of such experiences that she moved to television. However, talking about casting couch in TV industry she said, "Yes, I have heard that a lot of things happen in the TV industry as well. But I think at that time, it was something we all had to face."

Indira Krishnan's TV Projects

Some of her best known works include Krishnaben Khakhrawala (2010) Krishnadasi (2016), Manzilein Apani Apani (2001), Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai (2003), Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan (2003), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2005), Waaris (2008), Yeh Hai Chahatein (2019), and Saavi Ki Savaari (2022) among many others.