Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Hits Back At AI-Generated Swimsuit Pics Controversy, Posts Real Beach Photos For Haters!

New Delhi: Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi has finally reacted to her swimsuit controversy and how! She not only hit back at trolls in her own style but also debunked the AI-generated pictures which created a stir online among netizens.

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan went on a beachy vacation recently and some haters targeted the actress for wearing a swimsuit , trying to troll her. Thankfully, before Sai could react, her fan army schooled haters and gave a befitting reply.

Now, days after the controversy took place, Sai Pallavi took to social media and posted videos from her vacation and addressed these claims. She wrote: PS: The above images are real and aren’t Ai generated

Sai Pallavi In Ramayana

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Yash will play Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman while Ravi Dubey will essay Lord Lakshmana's role.

Ramayana is envisioned as a transcendent theatrical experience — a cinematic odyssey into the heart of one of humanity’s most enduring epics. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari - Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.