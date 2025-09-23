Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Trolled For Her Swimsuit Pics, Her Fans Shut Haters With Befitting Reply

New Delhi: Popular Pan-India actress Sai Pallavi, recently got targeted by trolls over her swimsuit pictures with sister Pooja Kannan on a beachy getaway. Latter dropped some stunning moments captured by the actress on social media, only to find some haters criticising Sai Pallavi's swimwear attire.

Sai Pallavi Swimwear Pics

However, Sai Pallavi's fan army was quick to shut the haters and school them in a befitting way. Pooja Kannan, who is a family and relationship counsellor and dancer as per her Instagram bio shared photos of their vacay on IG with a caption reading: Beach high #sunkissed @saipallavi.senthamarai

The comments were full of positive remarks by fans. One person wrote: Beautifully captured, with the right focus and camera placement. Another one wrote: o pretty.

However, the haters targeted Sai Pallavi and commented on her swimwear look.

One user wrote: So onscreen Traditional Sai Pallavi wear a bikini in real life . Another one said: Hence proved she belongs to all so called heroine...keep aside of traditional wear...

Fans Schooled Haters

But they got a perfect schooling from fans. A fan shut them for once with a comment reading: To those few comments people wear a swim suit while swimming !! People can wear what they are comfortable with. Its their choice. Stop intruding in other peoples lives. N saipallavi ma'am told about her preferences(modest not traditional, dont over exxagerate) in movies not personal life. Everyone can do what they feel is right. U have no right to ask. Its their choice. Even in personal life she is simple and modest only. N We respect her for the person she is !!

Another user defended the actress's look writing: Thts Ms.Pallavi’s wish what she wants to wear. What you expect to wear under water?? A saree ?? Cm on

Sai Pallavi In Ramayana

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Yash will play Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman while Ravi Dubey will essay Lord Lakshmana's role.

Ramayana is envisioned as a transcendent theatrical experience — a cinematic odyssey into the heart of one of humanity’s most enduring epics. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari - Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.