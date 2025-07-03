Ramayana First Glimpse: Director Nitesh Tiwari Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer

New Delhi: The first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash is out and has taken the internet by storm. This grand epic unfolds as a two-part live-action cinematic universe, crafted on a scale matching the biggest global tentpoles.

Bringing together iconic talent from both Hollywood and India, Ramayana promises to be a cinematic spectacle like never before. Hailed as the biggest film ever made, it has already begun receiving overwhelming love and admiration from audiences across the world.

The teaser introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, letting netizens witness the glimpse of the duo's first look in this mythological epic.

Watch Ramayana First Glimpse Below:

While the first glimpse was launched in front of a packed IMAX auditorium filled with media professionals and fans alike, director Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra who were present at the launch was seen opening about the film.

When asked director Nitesh Tiwari what he hoped to achieve by bringing this epic to the big screen, he said, 'For me, it’s about the pride we should feel for the great culture we have in our country. If we can evoke that and show the world what we stand for, that would be an achievement—and that’s what I’m hoping to do with this.'

Got to watch the #RamayanaGlimpse at PVR ICON, Mumbai and no phone or laptop screen can do justice to what I witnessed in IMAX. World-class visuals, Zimmer's score hits instantly. Namit Malhotra & Nitesh Tiwari were present, take a bow! #RanbirKapoor #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/Q3NbskldJQ — Vinit (@Vinitttttttt) July 3, 2025

Namit Malhotra, the producer of Ramayana expressed his disbelief that the film's first visual asset was finally out for the audience to experience. He said, 'It has been a very, very long dream, to put our hearts and souls into this and do justice to it. My only aspiration is: how do we take our greatest culture, our greatest history, and share it with the world?'. He also added that his company is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to deliver the most spectacular cinematic experience possible.

Written by Shridhar Raghavan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman also join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.

Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide in two parts, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.