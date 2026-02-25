Ramayana FIRST Review: Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus gets first cut screening in Los Angeles, 9 months ahead of release

New Delhi: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of the year. While fans are counting down the months to witness the grand spectacle on screen, a rough cut of Ramayana: Part I was recently screened for a selected audience in Los Angeles.

As reported by The Week, the screening took place at the Cinemark Playa Vista Theatre, with attendees ranging from 18 to 60 years of age.

Although the film is slated for a grand Diwali release, the report states that initial reactions from the audience have been highly positive, with many praising the film’s scale, visual effects, and storytelling.

The version screened was only a first cut and was intended as a test screening rather than the final release. The film is expected to continue evolving, with feedback from this preview guiding further edits.

The report further mentions that Ramayana received “positive” responses from viewers, who also appreciated the director’s “rooted storytelling.”

Audience members reportedly praised “the gargantuan scale of the film and its monstrous visual effects.”

Producer Namit Malhotra, who has reportedly invested nearly Rs 4,000 crore into the project, shared an update on the magnum opus during an appearance on the Game Changers podcast.

He said, “The shooting for Part 1 is almost over now. When I started planning the film, we had a huge vision. Everyone, including the actors, asked me if I had enough funds to pull it off. I’ve finished the first film and have not borrowed a single rupee.”

Malhotra added, “I don’t know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don’t know. This is something else. It’s just happening on its own. This is not just a project or a business proposition.”

Speaking about the film’s budget, he said, “People ask me what my final budget is going to be. I don’t know. I don’t check that every day. I just see if we’re making the right product. There should be no compromise anywhere.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part film, with the second instalment planned for release during Diwali next year. An official character launch event is scheduled to take place in April this year in Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The epic features a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey playing Hanuman and Lakshman respectively.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will portray Mandodari and Surpanakha. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan are also part of the project.