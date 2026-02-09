Ramayana full cast names, budget & release: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash & Sai Pallavi's magnum opus made on a whopping Rs 4000 cr budget, who's earning how much?

Ramayana full cast update: One of the highly-anticipated movies of 2026 is hands down - Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus will be released in two parts and boasts of a huge ensemble cast. Recently, news about National-award winning star Vikrant Massey's ouster from the movie was widely reported with The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Raghav Juyal stepping in for him caught attention. However, the former denied being a part of the venture only.

Vikrant in his Instagram story clearly rejected all the rumours and shared he was never a part of the film. He wrote: “Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Coming to the movie, let's take a look at some names which are reported to be forming the lead star cast of the film.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's FULL CAST Reveal: Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol To 18 Actors Likely To Be Seen In THESE Roles - Report

Ramayana Main Cast Update

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology.

Ramayana Cast Fee Details

● Ranbir Kapoor as Rama (According to Siasat.com, he is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.)

● Yash as Ravana (According to TOI, KGF star Yash who is charging Rs 50 cr per part.)

● Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita (The actress charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.)

● Sunny Deol as Hanuman (According to Republic, Sunny Deol is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.)

● Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.

Ramayana Full Cast Update

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu

Anil Kapoor – King Janak

Raghav Juyal – Meghnad

Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra

Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva

Arun Govil – King Dasharath

Adinath Kothare – Bharat

Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya

Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra

Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran

Ramayana - Most Expensive Indian Film Ever

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.