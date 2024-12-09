Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Completes Shooting For The Film, Reveals Deets About His Mythological Film

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatility shared an interesting detail on his portrayal of the revered character of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. In a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, the actor revealed that the filming for the first part of this much-anticipated mythological epic is complete.

Ranbir expressed his gratitude and excitement about being part of what he called “India’s greatest story," I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

He also emphasised the cultural significance of the story, saying, "It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that".

Since last 1 Year, for the First time he spoke about #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/GGiVxpQgyf — Radhe RanVijay (@Being_Bhai_) December 8, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication to the role is evident in the lifestyle changes he adopted during the shoot. To fully embody the spiritual and virtuous essence of Lord Ram, Ranbir quit alcohol and switched to a vegetarian diet.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra, with a global team of creators and artists contributing to the project. The movie is being made in two parts, with the first part already completed and the second part scheduled to begin soon.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing Sita, bringing her grace and depth to the role, while Yash, known for his commanding screen presence is Raavan.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Ramayana, which promises to combine state-of-the-art technology with a faithful retelling of the epic. Ranbir’s transformation and commitment have only heightened the excitement.

The actor, fresh off the success of Animal, has consistently shown his ability to adapt to diverse roles, and his portrayal of Lord Ram is expected to be another feather in his cap. With Ramayana aiming to redefine the mythological genre in Indian cinema, the project is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.