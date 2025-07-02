Ramayana: #RAVANARAGEBEGINS Trends As Yash Fans Await First Glimpse

New Delhi: Yash starrer Ramayana, the epic saga, is set to begin its highly anticipated cinematic journey with an unprecedented nationwide launch. Ramayana: The Introduction will be unveiled across 9 cities in India on July 3.

The nine-city revel are Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Kochi is designed to bring the scale and ambition of the project directly to audiences across the country.

Ahead of the grand launch, Yash’s fans have set Twitter on fire, trending the KGF superstar’s name hours before his first glimpse as Ravana drops from Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana. The hashtag #RAVANARAGEBEGINS shows no signs of slowing down as Rocky Bhai’s loyal fanbase creates a digital celebration across social platforms

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the Ramayana's first glimpse, especially to see Yash as Ravana and how his unique vision will propel Indian cinema onto the global stage.

One fan wrote, while reimagining Yash's first look as Ravana,

Other fan wrote, "After 100s of imaginary Edits of #Ramayana film's Ravana look... We're just 1 Day away from witnessing #YashBOSS Ravana's explosive First glimpse!"

Another fan showed his excitement on getting to see Yash again twice on the big screen with Toxic and Ramayana, "After 2014, 2026 is the year we are gonna witness him on screens Twice"

Another fan wrote, "DemiGOD arrival tmrw at 11:30 Am"

One fan wrote, "We are madly waiting..."

Another one added their excitement: Tomorrow we are going to witness what Indian cinema is capable of

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8 times Oscar Winning VFX Studio, DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being crafted on an unprecedented scale.

Alongside Yash, Ramayana also star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi ,Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet, Kajal Aggarwal among others in crucial roles.

After wrapping back-to-back schedules for both Ramayana and Toxic, Yash has now taken off for a family vacation. He also dons the hat of co-producer on both projects, is poised to dominate the holiday calendar in 2026, with Toxic: The Fairytale for Grownups arriving during Ugadi/Eid, and Ramayana Part 1 lighting up the Diwali box office.