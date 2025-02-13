Ramayana: Ravi Dubey Calls Ranbir Kapoor Elder Brother As He Shares His Equation With The Superstar

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana has been making waves, with fans eagerly anticipating updates about the film. Actor Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the much-anticipated project, recently spoke about his equation with Ranbir and the experience of working with him.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ravi Dubey revealed that he shares a deep sense of admiration for Ranbir, whom he considers an elder brother. He described Ranbir as one of the kindest and most humble people he has ever met in the industry.

“Ranbir is incredibly kind, one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He is very warm and welcoming. We were just discussing humility earlier. When someone attains massive success, especially sudden success, they become widely admired and loved. With that comes immense credibility for their performances, along with the freedom to carry themselves in a certain way—something many actors embrace,” Ravi shared.

He further emphasized Ranbir’s grounded nature, adding, “But Ranbir Bhai is different. His humility, kindness towards everyone, quiet nature, dedication to his craft, and meticulous preparation behind the scenes are truly incredible. For me, he is like an elder brother, and I deeply respect and admire him as one.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. While Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi has reportedly been cast as Sita, and Yash is said to be playing Ravan. The film is expected to be a grand visual spectacle with state-of-the-art VFX and an ensemble cast bringing the timeless epic to life.

Ravi Dubey’s role as Lakshman is a significant one, and fans are excited to see his dynamic with Ranbir on screen. Talking about his preparation for the role, Dubey hinted at the intense training and dedication required to do justice to such an iconic character.