Ramayana Reaches Pakistan: Theatre Group Performs Hindu Adaptation On Stage Using AI-Tools

New Delhi: The epic tale about victory of good over evil - Ramayana was recently staged in Karachi. A Pakistani theatre group named Mauj hogged attention for staging an adaptation of the Indian epic in Karachi’s Sindh province, with AI-tools also put in use.

Ramayana In Pakistan

Ramayana was enacted at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the visual storytelling, reported a top news agency. The official page of the theatre group also posted about it on Facebook.

The caption read: The Epic tale of love, dharma and duty returns, as a theatre play with dynamic digital sets, an incredible music score and brilliant performances. Join us for the retelling of an epic never seen before in Pakistan.

Production Head: Umeza Irfan

Assistant Directors: Shaheer Asghar , Ali Sher

Sfx by: Horrifx

Music:

Singer: Monica Ahmed

Dholak: Ajay Varodra

Harmonium: Permaish Kumar

Wardrobe partner: Blackenwhite

Adapted to Urdu and Directed by : Yogeshwar Karera

11th, 12th, 13th July, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 8:00 PM

The adaptation was directed by Yogeshwar Karera and produced by Raana Kazmi.

“I never once thought that staging the Ramayana would be a threat or disliked by anyone. This story has inspired me, and I wanted to bring my version of the Ramayana to life as a visual treat and grandeur it deserves. I genuinely believe Pakistani society is more tolerant than it’s often given credit for — and I was sure it would be well received,” Karera told Dawn.

The Ramayana cast from Pakistani stage also includes Aamir Ali as Raja Dashrath, Waqas Akhtar as Laxman, Jibran Khan as Hanuman, Sana Toaha as Rani Kaikeyi and Ali Sher as Abhimantri, and live vocals by Monica Ahmed.