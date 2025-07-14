Advertisement
RAMAYANA

Ramayana Reaches Pakistan: Theatre Group Performs Hindu Adaptation On Stage Using AI-Tools

Ramayana was enacted at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the visual storytelling, reported a top news agency. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramayana Reaches Pakistan: Theatre Group Performs Hindu Adaptation On Stage Using AI-Tools Pic Courtesy: Facebook/ @Mauj.Collective

New Delhi: The epic tale about victory of good over evil - Ramayana was recently staged in Karachi. A Pakistani theatre group named Mauj hogged attention for staging an adaptation of the Indian epic in Karachi’s Sindh province, with AI-tools also put in use.

Ramayana In Pakistan

Ramayana was enacted at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the visual storytelling, reported a top news agency. The official page of the theatre group also posted about it on Facebook. 

The caption read: The Epic tale of love, dharma and duty returns, as a theatre play with dynamic digital sets, an incredible music score and brilliant performances. Join us for the retelling of an epic never seen before in Pakistan.
Production Head: Umeza Irfan
Assistant Directors: Shaheer Asghar , Ali Sher
Sfx by: Horrifx
Music: 
Singer: Monica Ahmed
Dholak: Ajay Varodra
Harmonium: Permaish Kumar
Wardrobe partner: Blackenwhite
Adapted to Urdu and Directed by : Yogeshwar Karera
11th, 12th, 13th July, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 8:00 PM

The adaptation was directed by Yogeshwar Karera and produced by Raana Kazmi. 

“I never once thought that staging the Ramayana would be a threat or disliked by anyone. This story has inspired me, and I wanted to bring my version of the Ramayana to life as a visual treat and grandeur it deserves. I genuinely believe Pakistani society is more tolerant than it’s often given credit for — and I was sure it would be well received,” Karera told Dawn.

The Ramayana cast from Pakistani stage also includes Aamir Ali as Raja Dashrath, Waqas Akhtar as Laxman, Jibran Khan as Hanuman, Sana Toaha as Rani Kaikeyi and Ali Sher as Abhimantri, and live vocals by Monica Ahmed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

