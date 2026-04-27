Ramayana star Sai Pallavi’s net worth REVEALED: A look at her wealth, car collection, properties, and upcoming films

Renowned actress in South Indian cinema, Sai Pallavi, is all set to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with the epic drama Ramayana, where she will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside this grand project, she will also be seen in Ek Din, a romantic film featuring Junaid Khan, marking her strong entry into Hindi cinema.

Sai Pallavi's Net Worth

According to a Times Now report, Sai Pallavi's net worth sits at around Rs 47 crore. She typically charges between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore per film. For Ramayana, though, that number jumped significantly; she reportedly earned Rs 6 crore, a reflection of both the scale of the project and her growing pull in the industry.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana but Ravana battling brother Kubera

About Sai Pallavi's debut

Her breakthrough came in 2015 with Premam, the Malayalam blockbuster where she played Malar. The role earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South. She followed that up with strong work in Kali, Fidaa, Maari 2, and Gargi, each one adding another layer to a filmography that's built on versatility and quiet, natural intensity.

Born on May 9, 1992, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Sai Pallavi is a trained doctor, having completed her medical degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia, though she chose cinema over the clinic.

Before films, there was dance. She appeared on shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show, and those early performances planted the seeds for everything that followed.

The "Lady Natural Star"

Fans call her the "Lady Natural Star," and it fits. She doesn't do heavy makeup. On screen, she shows up as herself, raw, real, and completely believable in whatever she's portraying. In an industry that often rewards artifice, she's built a career on doing the opposite.

Also Read | Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi's home and cars

Her primary residence is a traditional South Indian home in Coimbatore, warm, rooted, very much a family space. She also owns a hill-station bungalow in Kotagiri, tucked into the Nilgiris, valued at around Rs 8 crore. For someone who needs to step away from the noise, it sounds like the perfect escape.

As for cars, she keeps a small but solid collection: an Audi Q3, a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, and a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Sai Pallavi Upcoming Films

First up is Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, where she stars opposite Junaid Khan. It hits theatres on May 1, 2026. Then there's Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part epic, where Sai Pallavi stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Part 1 releases worldwide on Diwali 2026 (November 8), with Part 2 following on Diwali 2027. It's a massive project, and her presence in it says a lot about how far her stock has risen.