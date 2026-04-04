Ramayana: Which actor plays a double role in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial? Star opens up on portraying two roles

New Delhi: After massive anticipation, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana unveiled the first glimpse of Lord Rama on Thursday. Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, has revealed that he will be playing a double role in the two-installment film.

The actor confirmed that he will also portray Lord Parshuram alongside Lord Rama in the movie. Lord Parshuram is an earlier avatar of Lord Vishnu in the ambitious mythological project.

Ranbir Officially Confirms He is Playing Bhagwan Parshuram!#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/n2WxVroeP0 — RK (@rksbunny) April 3, 2026

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The revelation comes after the teaser launch, where Ranbir Kapoor appeared as Lord Rama in multiple shades, from a warrior to a king. The clip also featured large-scale battle sequences, with Rama taking on giants and demons. One of the standout moments that created buzz online shows Rama catching a large golden axe, believed to belong to Parshuram, hinting at their face-off.

Kapoor will star primarily as Lord Rama while also briefly appearing as Parshuram.

Ranbir Kapoor on Playing a Double Role

Speaking to Collider during the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about portraying the two characters.

He explained that he used distinct body language and voice modulation to reflect the contrasting temperaments of Rama and Parshuram. He added that understanding the spirituality and emotional depth of these avatars was key to his performance.

Kapoor said,“Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic.”

Elaborating on his process, he added:“As an actor, apart from body language, if you deeply understand the spirituality and emotionality of characters, everything starts from there. I tried to understand who these characters are, what they stand for, and their motives and then everything becomes easier.”

This marks Kapoor’s second double role on screen after Shamshera, where he played both Shamshera and his son Balli.

On Playing Lord Rama

The actor also spoke about the responsibility of portraying Lord Rama.

“It’s a responsibility that you’re carrying on your shoulders. You can’t really play him , you are representing your version of Lord Ram as an actor. The intention, faith, and belief you bring to the role is where it all begins,” he said.

About the Film

Ramayana: Part 1 is envisioned as a sweeping two-part cinematic event inspired by one of the world’s most celebrated epics. Rooted in Hindu mythology, the story follows the descent of Lord Vishnu to Earth as Rama to restore cosmic balance.

Opposing him is the demon king Ravana, played by Yash, whose pride and vengeance set the stage for an epic clash.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Backed by Namit Malhotra, the film features music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Production design is led by Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery, while action is helmed by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

Touted as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release globally during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027.