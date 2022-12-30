Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia BRUTALLY trolled, age-shamed for her dance video on 'Meri Baahon Se...' Watch

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia, famous as Sita from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is an avid social media user. She recently got age-shamed and bruatlly trolled by haters for posting a dance video on the iconic song 'O Meri Baahon Se Nikal Kar'. The Instagram Reel for trolls attacking her in the comments section. While haters posted nasty comments, her fan army shot back at them.

Dipika Chiklia's supporters also came to her defense and one person wrote: People who are commenting think twice before saying anything. It’s her personal choice what she want to do for her happiness. If you don’t like it then in follow her and do what makes you happy and leave her alone. She is not slave of your your thoughts. Grow up people.

One hater posted: दीपका जी आपमें सभी को सीता माँ का रूप दिखता है। आप ऐसा न करे। In her support, one fan wrote: Inhone bola tha aapko ki inko maata mana Jaye , inko respect chahiye, inhone apna Kam kiya only .. jisko acting khte h .. apko achhi lgi achhi baat h ... Inki life h inki soch h inki aazadi h ... App Kya krte h life m inhone kbi toka h ?????

Earlier too, Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's glam transformation left many of her fans in awe of her. While fans loved it, some haters did try to troll her. Dipika looked stunning in a dark green dress and high heels.

During covid-19 outbreak-induced lockdown, epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Om Namah Shivai and Vishnu Puran amongst various others were re-telecasted during the time period and brought back so many memories.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' created history upon its re-run on Doordarshan (DD), by becoming the most-watched show ever in the world, giving the highest TRP to the channel. The lead actors from all the iconic shows have etched a special place in the hearts of the people.