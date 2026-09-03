Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'Rambha Ho' actress Kalpana Iyer says she’s being ghosted after seeking work: 'It’s about a 70-year-old saying be fair'

'Rambha Ho' actress Kalpana Iyer says she’s being ghosted after seeking work: 'It’s about a 70-year-old saying be fair'

Kalpana Iyer is a veteran Hindi film actress, singer and former model. She was the first runner-up at Femina Miss India 1978 and later represented India at Miss World.

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
'Rambha Ho' actress Kalpana Iyer says she’s being ghosted after seeking work: 'It’s about a 70-year-old saying be fair'
Image Credit: Instagram/@Kalpanaiyer

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India services PMI rises to 54.1 in August, employment growth hits 15-month high
2
3
4
5