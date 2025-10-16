Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party 2025: Hrithik Roshan Sparks Krrish 4 Buzz Wearing 'Mask' Pendant; Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi Dazzle For Photo-Op!

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when festival of lights - Diwali is knocking at the door an Bollywood celebrities are out there, enjoying at the dhamakedaar parties, looking their best. After Manish Malhotra's famous Diwali party, it was filmmaker Ramesh Taurani's glittering Diwali 2025 bash. Who's who of the showbiz world from Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad to Mouni Roy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arshad Warsi and Nora Fatehi among others were spotted at the do.

Hrithik Roshan Sparks Krrish 4 Buzz

Hrithik Roshan wore an all-black outfit for the evening: a crisp black shirt paired with matching trousers. Saba looked stunning in a beige sharara set, keeping her look soft and elegant with minimal makeup, subtle jewelry, and loose curls. The couple walked hand-in-hand and happily posed for photographers.

The announcement feels like it's about to drop any minute. Hrithik’s teasing game is on point #Krrish4 #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/ozHJsTjI3c — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) October 15, 2025

Hrithik sparked Krrish 4 buzz as he was spotted wearing a statement pendant featuring the iconic Krrish mask. Netizens shared pictures of it, taking it as a confirmation of Hrithik's involvement in Krrish 4. However, no official word about the Krrish 4 release has been made so far by the makers.

Bollywood Celebs At Ramesh Taurani Diwali 2025 Party

The star-studded celebration saw several other Bollywood faces, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, who looked dapper in a white traditional suit, Arshad Warsi, Pooja Hegde, and Nargis Fakhri.

On the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

(With ANI inputs)