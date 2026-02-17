Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare, says, 'I could get displaced...'

Rana Daggubati, celebrated for his sculpted physique and powerhouse roles, recently shared the life-altering health challenges he has faced over the years. The Baahubali star revealed that he battled serious heart complications and kidney failure, calling his recovery period a “Chapter 2” in his life.

Shock Diagnosis: When Reality Hit

Rana described the initial impact of his health issues as a profound shock. “When I was first diagnosed, it came as a shock. You don’t expect anything to happen to you, right? That’s not how you normally think. For you, you are always the centre of the world,” he said during a conversation on Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty. "That was the first time I realised that I could get displaced. You know how to feel when a friend or family member is unwell; you know how to react. But you don’t know how to react when it’s happening to you.”

Taking a Step Back: The Road to Recovery

After learning that his treatment would involve surgery and extensive post-operative care, Rana immediately paused all professional commitments, including a film he was midway through shooting. He travelled to the United States for treatment, marking the first extended period he spent alone. “Just me and my thoughts,” he reflected. “In such a situation, you start thinking much more in terms of purpose: ‘Why are you here?’ Unless the ‘why’ is clear, nothing means anything, because ultimately, we’re only representing stories that are in our heads that we’ve made for ourselves”

A New Approach to Life

The health scare prompted a fundamental shift in Rana’s outlook. “You operate on the principle that you will not be here one day. And you are building everything so they can sustain without you,” he explained. “Earlier, things were built with me at the centre. But thereon, the way I approached life changed.” Co-host Rhea Chakraborty recalled Rana’s formidable energy during this time, noting his “beast mode” persona, which persisted even amid a year-long health struggle.

The Specific Health Challenges

Rana’s health crisis struck while he was still riding the wave of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) success. On Sam Jam, hosted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he revealed that he had lifelong blood pressure issues, along with calcification around the heart and kidney failure. “There was a 70% chance of stroke or haemorrhage and a 30% chance of death,” he stated.

Overcoming Additional Health Hurdles

Rana has faced other medical challenges, including serious vision problems that required an eye transplant. “Very few people knew about it,” he told PTI in 2017. “It’s a handicap in some ways, but you need the strength to move forward.”