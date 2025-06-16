Rana Naidu Season 2: Arjun Rampal Opens Up On Playing Rauf, Calls It His 'Most Raw Character'

New Delhi: Arjun Rampal is back on the small screen with the second season of the hit streaming series Rana Naidu. This season, Rampal ventures into daring new territory by portraying Rauf—a man devoid of empathy, driven by chaos, and capable of brutal violence. Rana Naidu Season 2 is now streaming and is garnering rave reviews for its adrenaline-fueled storyline and gripping characters, especially Arjun Rampal’s portrayal of Rauf.

Recently, the actor expressed his joy at the overwhelming appreciation he has received for the role, offering a glimpse of the love pouring in through his social media. He also shared insights into his experience, revealing that Rauf is the most raw, intense, and unfiltered character he has ever played.

Arjun Rampal said, “I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for the love pouring in for Rauf and Rana Naidu Season 2. The response has been deeply humbling—from the reviews we’ve been reading to the messages and posts people have been sharing, the appreciation feels honest and heartfelt. Rauf has been one of the most raw, intense, and unfiltered characters I’ve had the chance to play.”

He added, “Characters like Rauf—so unhinged and unapologetic—are rare to come by, and I’m truly grateful I got to step into his world. To know that it’s resonating with the audience means everything. It’s the kind of validation every actor hopes for.”

Known for selecting offbeat roles and consistently bringing freshness to the screen, Arjun Rampal continues to showcase his versatility. Rana Naidu Season 2 is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra. The series is produced by Locomotive Global Media and is available for streaming on Netflix.