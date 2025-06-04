New Delhi: The makers of the hit series Rana Naidu unveiled the action-packed trailer of Season 2 on Tuesday. The first season, which premiered in 2023, starred Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Rana Naidu Season 2 brings in a fresh cast, including Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal. For the unversed, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor is all set to make her much-awaited OTT debut with this action crime drama.

Created by Karan Anshuman, the Season 2 trailer shows Rana Daggubati reprising his role, with Arjun Rampal joining the stellar cast as a villain. Kriti appears in an edgier, darker role — and fans are loving her bold new avatar. The trailer hints at a brutal showdown between Rana and Arjun, with blurred lines in the quest to protect one's family.

Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens flooded social media with praise for Kriti and Arjun's new avatars.

Take A Look At Netizen's Reaction:

A fan commented, on the trailer, ''Will watch only for you kriti you are my childhood crush how time flies still remember when first time watched your movie "shaadi me zaroor aana" now my queen have debuted to web series.''

Another fan gushed, ''Loved the trailer. @kriti.kharbanda. Super super proud of you always. So glad to see u back. Can't wait for 13 June. Sending you lots of love and positivity always. Biggest biggest from Singapore always. Keep shining as always.''

One more fan commented, ''Apart from Abhishek and Venkatesh sir's acting, nothing was good in Season 1 — even the story wasn't exciting. I hope Arjun sir brings some change in this season.''

''Wow. The trailer looks amazing! I can’t wait to see Arjun Rampal in the series'', another fan commented with excitement.

Netizens are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of Rana Naidu, but it's clear that the real buzz is around the addition of Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal, who have fans especially excited for the new season.

The season 2 also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Dino Morea in pivotal roles.

Created and directed by Karan Anshuman, with Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra also directing, Rana Naidu is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.

Rana Naidu Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 13 on Netflix.