Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan announce 'Brahmastra' release date in a video - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited release date of fantasy sci-fi adventure flick 'Brahmastra' has finally been announced. And that too in a dramatic style. Lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji shot a fun video revealing the release date of their movie.

'Brahmastra' will now hit the screens on December 4, 2020. After almost two years of long wait, finally the fans can heave a sigh of relif. Alia took to her Instagram and shared the video along with a caption, Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise @amitabhbachchan #RanbirKapoor #AkkineniNagarjuna @imouniroy @ayan_mukerji @ipritamofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #NamitMalhotra @marijkedesouza @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @brahmastrafilm

'Brahasmatra' stars telly world's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy in a negative role. She will be essaying the role of an antagonist for the very first time on-screen.

The film is also the first one for real-life couple Ranbir and Alia to feature together in a venture.

'Brahmastra' has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

