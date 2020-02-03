हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan announce 'Brahmastra' release date in a video - Watch

'Brahasmatra' stars telly world's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy in a negative role. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan announce 'Brahmastra' release date in a video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited release date of fantasy sci-fi adventure flick 'Brahmastra' has finally been announced. And that too in a dramatic style. Lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji shot a fun video revealing the release date of their movie. 

'Brahmastra' will now hit the screens on December 4, 2020. After almost two years of long wait, finally the fans can heave a sigh of relif. Alia took to her Instagram and shared the video along with a caption, Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise @amitabhbachchan #RanbirKapoor #AkkineniNagarjuna @imouniroy @ayan_mukerji @ipritamofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #NamitMalhotra @marijkedesouza @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @brahmastrafilm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mark your calendars for #Brahmastra  Releasing 04.12.2020

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

'Brahasmatra' stars telly world's 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy in a negative role. She will be essaying the role of an antagonist for the very first time on-screen. 

The film is also the first one for real-life couple Ranbir and Alia to feature together in a venture.

'Brahmastra' has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

So, are you excited to watch this one?

 

