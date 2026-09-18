Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor perform Ganpati Visarjan with Raha

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan with family, while the couple also announced a social initiative to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor perform Ganpati Visarjan with Raha
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor perform Ganpati Visarjan with Raha
2
3
4
5