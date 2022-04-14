New Delhi: Wedding of the year is finally happening today! As Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to become husband and wife today, we share with you their lavish food spread at the wedding. The menu will reportedly include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. According to India Today, chefs have been specially flown in from Delhi to prepare scrumptious spreads for Ralia’s wedding.

The report claims that Vegetarian food items will include dal makhni, rice, paneer tikka and chapati. Non-vegetarian menu will include chicken, mutton and tanoori food items.



The wedding will also have a special vegan burger counter as it is Alia’s favourite. Ranbir’s most loved sushis are also part of the menu.

“Alia will have a stall for special vegan burgers as she and her friend, Anushka Ranjan, are big fans of the food item. The stall has been customised. Apart from the Indian delicacies there is also arrangement for fusion food and a sushi station. Ranbir loves sushi,” claimed the India Today report.

The couple is also expected to later in the day make their first media appearance as husband and wife.

Ranbir and Alia’s family members and guests including Neeti Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Naveli Nanda and others have already been papped at the wedding venue all decked up.

