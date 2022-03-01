हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film gets a release date!

The release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film gets a release date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle.

 

"RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg... #BhushanKumar presentation," he said.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorShraddha Kapooruntitled filmupcoming filmrelease date out2023 releaseLuv Ranjan
Next
Story

Yami Gautam ties up with NGOs to support victims of sexual assault

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: PM Modi meets students returned from Ukraine