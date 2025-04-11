Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal New Look Sparks 'Love & War' Speculation

New Delhi: Bollywood is buzzing as new images of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal flaunting bold moustache looks continue to surface, igniting speculation that these might be early glimpses from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film, Love & War.

The film, which unites a stellar cast—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—under Bhansali’s grand cinematic vision, has been tightly under wraps since its announcement. But recent public appearances by Ranbir and Vicky are making fans and cinephiles wonder: has the look reveal already begun?

It all started at Bhansali’s birthday celebration, where both actors turned heads with striking moustached looks. The duo has since been spotted at various locations sporting the same style, fueling rumours that these are not just style choices but possibly their onscreen avatars from the period drama.

While no official confirmation has been made, the timing—and consistency—of their look has led many to believe that these subtle appearances are intentional teases. Could Bhansali be offering a quiet sneak peek into his upcoming epic?

Though plot details remain a closely guarded secret, Love & War is already generating massive hype. With the powerhouse trio of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky at the forefront, expectations are sky-high for this cinematic spectacle.

Set to release on March 20, 2026, Love & War promises to be a landmark moment in contemporary Indian cinema. Until then, every public sighting of its stars is being scrutinized for clues—and the moustache might just be the tip of the iceberg.