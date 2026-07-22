New Delhi: One of the most awaited movies of Hindi cinema this year - Ramayana - boasts of a solid star cast with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali. The scale and ambition of the project have already positioned it as one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema. The grand trailer launch of Ramayana is slated for July 24, 2026.
Let's take a look at the main cast members of Ramayana and find out who is playing what in the magnum opus:
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram
Sai Pallavi as Sita
Yash as Raavan
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Ravi Dubey as Lakshman
Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha
Anupam Kher as Jatayu
Bobby Deol as Kumbhakaran
Arun Govil as King Dasharath
Anil Kapoor as King Janak
Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
Raghav Juyal as Meghnad
Ramya Krishnan as Kaushalya
Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the Ramayana trailer a 'U' certificate, while also approving two versions of the trailer with different runtimes.
According to the CBFC website, one version of the trailer runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the other has a runtime of 4 minutes. They are listed as 'Trailer – Ramayana 3D' and 'Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D', respectively.
It remains unclear whether the longer cut will be released online or reserved for theatres.
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budget-wise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."
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