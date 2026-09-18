Ranbir Kapoor brutally trolled in 2026 for refusing to eat 'prasad' in 2023 - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in the two-part epic Ramayana, which is the most-anticipated movie of the year. Amid the first song release, 'Jai Jai Ram' of the movie and the ongoing Ganpati festivities, the actor faced massive trolling on social media over an old video where he can be seen visiting a Ganpati pandal and refusing to eat prasad as 'he was on a diet'.
The resurfaced old video of Ranbir Kapoor dated 2023 has gone viral on various social media platforms. The actor dressed in blue denim shirt, black pants and a cap on his head can be seen offering prayers before Lord Ganpati and when he is about to leave, the pandit gives him a box of sweets as prasad, which he takes and instantly offers to the paps saying "Main to diet pe hun, tum kha lo..."
The old video has caught netizens' attention as Ranbir is all set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Many users have reacted to the video and trolled the actor for refusing to eat the prasad.
BOLLYWOOD STAR RANBIR KAPOOR REFUSES GANPATI BAPPA’S PRASAD!— News Matrix (@NewsMatrixIND) September 16, 2026
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly refused Ganpati Bappa’s prasad, saying he was on a diet and passed it on to the paparazzi.
Diet ke liye prasad bhi reject?
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/omUIQDj4Ko
One person wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): But drugs karne se diet par affect nhi pdta?
Another one defended the star and wrote: Literally there is no limit to what social media clowns can do, it wasn't even prashad, prashad is something offered first to the deity and distribution is done. Here it's just a packet of sweets, also how does it even result as a disrespect to anything?
One user wrote: Iski movie ka collection batayega diet kya hoti hai
Another user said: Beef boy ko meethe se problem hai kiyu ki diet karni hai awwww
Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Ramayana Parts 1 and 2 combined have a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times the budget of anything ever produced in India.
Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
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