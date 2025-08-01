New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has already generated buzz with his upcoming movie Ramayana, where he will be seen portraying Lord Ram. The much-anticipated film will be released in two parts the first in Diwali 2026 and the second in Diwali 2027. However, this commitment came at the cost of another major project.

In a conversation with BBC News, director Anurag Basu revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had to let go of the long-awaited biopic of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

“Ranbir had a tough choice in life — Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision,” Basu said.

Basu, who was set to direct the biopic, has previously collaborated with Ranbir on acclaimed films like Barfi (2012) and Jagga Jasoos (2017). The duo has often expressed their desire to work together again, but conflicting schedules have stood in the way.

“We keep trying to work together, but it’s just not happening,” Basu added.

A report by Indian Express stated that after Ranbir turned down the biopic, Aamir Khan was reportedly considered for the role of Kishore Kumar. However, Basu did not confirm this and told Mid-Day, “Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it. This project has seen many ups and downs over the years. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. I won’t jinx it by speaking about it.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta. The two-part epic is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro... In Dino premiered theatrically on July 4 and received positive reviews. His next film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, is reportedly scheduled for release in 2026.