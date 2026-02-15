Advertisement
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor drops big update on ‘Love & War’ delay and ‘Ramayana’ release — which film will hit theatres first?

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is postponed from its initial 2026 plan. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor drops big update on ‘Love & War’ delay and ‘Ramayana’ release — which film will hit theatres first?(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is rarely active on social media, recently shared major updates about his upcoming projects. The actor is gearing up for the release of two mega films — Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

During an Instagram Live session, Ranbir confirmed that the rumours about Love & War being postponed are true. However, he did not reveal the exact release date of the film.

As per the earlier plan, Love & War was initially slated for an August 2026 release. Recently, reports suggested that the romantic period drama had been delayed. Ranbir confirmed that the film has now been moved to either late 2026 or early 2027, and that Ramayana will release before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

Ranbir said during the Instagram Live on February 14 that his next release will be Ramayana: Part 1, scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali in October 2026. He also mentioned that Love & War is now eyeing a December 2026 or early 2027 release window.

Earlier in January, Pinkvilla reported that Love & War was heading towards a 2027 release, citing that a significant portion of the shoot was still pending. The report added that heavy VFX work and the editing of aerial action sequences had ruled out a 2026 release.

However, the postponement of Love & War will help avoid a box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, both slated for release on March 19.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actor has an exciting lineup ahead, including Brahmastra 2 and Animal Park. The sequel to Animal is expected to go on floors mid-next year.

Ranbir also said he would be happy to return with a sequel to Rockstar if director Imtiaz Ali comes up with a new story for his character, Jordan.

