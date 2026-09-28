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  • /Ranbir Kapoor gets birthday shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor: 'You are mine, I feel blessed'

Ranbir Kapoor gets birthday shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor: 'You are mine, I feel blessed'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor gets birthday shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor: 'You are mine, I feel blessed'
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Ranbir Kapoor gets birthday shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor: 'You are mine, I feel blessed'
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