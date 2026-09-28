/Ranbir Kapoor gets birthday shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor: 'You are mine, I feel blessed'

"Arun ji, you have represented this responsibility for so many years with such beauty, truth and dignity. Your journey has inspired not only an actor like me, but every person who watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. You gave people faith and inspiration. The way you allowed Lord Shri Ram to become a part of you, if I can achieve even a fraction of that, I will feel that all my hard work has borne fruit," he said.