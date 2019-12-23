हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor gets injured during football match- Watch



Ranbir Kapoor gets injured during football match- Watch

New Delhi: When not prepping for his hard-hitting characters, Ranbir Kapoor is often seen sweating it out on the football field. A soccer aficionado, Ranbir along with other celebs from the TV and film industry, spare time from their busy schedule to indulge in a football match.

On Sunday, Ranbir along with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Shabbir Ahluwalia were snapped while playing a football match. However, RK junior got injured during the match and injured his lip. 

Despite the injury, Ranbir continued playing and posed for the paparazzi. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranbir has been busy shooting Brahmastra in Varanasi along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. A few videos and pictures of the Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media.
The film will release in 2020 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline. It also stars Sanjay Dutt.

If reports are anything to go by, Luv Ranjan has signed Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor for his upcoming film.

 

 

 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt brahmastra ranbir kapoor injured
