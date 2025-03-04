Ranbir Kapoor Immediately Said Okay For A Nude Scene In Animal; Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally put to rest speculations surrounding Ranbir Kapoor’s intense nude walk scene in Animal. In a recent interview with Screen, Vanga revealed that the scene was originally planned with prosthetics but was ultimately filmed without them due to unexpected technical issues.

The Animal director shared that Kapoor placed complete trust in his vision, never questioning his choices. “Whatever I liked, he liked. I’m still not sure how that happened,” Vanga admitted. He further explained that despite concerns about how certain scenes would translate on-screen, Ranbir simply encouraged him to execute his vision.

Vanga detailed the process behind filming the now-iconic sequence, explaining that prosthetics were initially used for Kapoor’s lower body. However, when it came time for the actual shoot, they did not look convincing on camera.

“We had tested prosthetics for his thighs and lower body, and they looked perfect during trial runs. But on the shooting day, it didn’t work well. We originally planned to keep the scene in full focus while strategically using props to cover the groin, but the prosthetics issue forced us to rethink.”

Instead of altering the scene significantly, Vanga suggested filming it out of focus to enhance the eerie and unsettling mood. Kapoor immediately agreed without hesitation.

Vanga recalled how swiftly the decision was made: “It was a ten-minute conversation. I explained that shooting it out of focus would add a layer of mystery and intensity, making the scene more impactful. He was on board instantly.”

The filmmaker emphasized that the success of Animal was rooted in the strong understanding between him and Kapoor. “See, the results can be anything, but conviction is key. If we believe in it, the film becomes more fun,” he concluded.

With Animal becoming one of the biggest hits of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, it’s clear that his bold choices, combined with Vanga’s unfiltered storytelling, struck a chord with the audience.