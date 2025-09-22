Advertisement
RANBIR KAPOOR CONTROVERSY

Ranbir Kapoor In Legal Trouble: NHRC Seeks Action Against Actor Over 'E-Cigarettes' Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor using an e-cigarette without displaying any warning or disclaimer created controversy. 

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 08:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ranbir Kapoor In Legal Trouble: NHRC Seeks Action Against Actor Over 'E-Cigarettes' Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood(Image: X)

Mumbai: Trouble seems to be mounting for actor Ranbir Kapoor as the National Human Rights Commission has directed Mumbai Police to register a case against him, the producers of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” and Netflix.

According to the latest reports, the move comes over the alleged depiction and promotion of e-cigarettes in one of the show’s scenes, which reportedly featured Kapoor using an e-cigarette without any warning or disclaimer, in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

As per the complainant, Vinay Joshi, one scene shows Ranbir Kapoor using an e-cigarette without displaying any warning or disclaimer.In his complaint, Vinay further claimed that the scene was publicly streamed, potentially misleading or negatively influencing young viewers by glamorizing the use of banned substances. He expressed concerns that such content is irresponsible, encourages illegal behavior, undermines law enforcement, and poses risks to public health and societal values.

The commission has sent a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, calling for swift measures to ban content that could have a harmful impact on young audiences. Additionally, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has reportedly been instructed to investigate the identities and activities of electronic cigarette manufacturers and importers.

Also Read| Supreme Court Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea In Rs 200 Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Fraud Case

Authorities have been given a two-week deadline to submit their action report to the commission. Directed by Aryan Khan, The “Ba***ds of Bollywood” boasts a star-studded ensemble including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.

It also features special appearances by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan. The series, which offered a satirical take on Bollywood, premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

