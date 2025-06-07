Ranbir Kapoor Joins Aamir Khan’s Musical Night Celebrating Sitaare Zameen Par

The spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par has been eagerly awaited by audiences. With the trailer generating excitement for the film’s release, Aamir Khan hosted a special musical night at his residence to celebrate.

The event was attended by the cast, friends, family, and several superstars, making it a truly memorable evening. Among the attendees were the ten super-talented debutants of the film, accompanied by their families.

The celebration also saw Ranbir Kapoor clicking pictures with the debutants. Aamir Khan later joined them, followed by the film’s director R. S. Prasanna. The night was further graced by the presence of Kapil Sharma and the renowned musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.