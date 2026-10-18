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  • /Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan seek blessings at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal

Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan seek blessings at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal

Actor Ranbir Kapoor joined Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, and other Bollywood celebrities on Mahasaptami to offer prayers at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal as it marks its 80th year.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan seek blessings at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal
Image Credit: ANI

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Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan seek blessings at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal
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