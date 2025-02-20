Ranbir Kapoor May Not Have The Best Husband Tag; But Definitely He Is A Green Flag Damaad & This Video Is Proof

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has often been the subject of online debates regarding his role as a husband, especially after Alia Bhatt’s past comments about their relationship dynamics. However, a recent video from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Mehendi ceremony is winning hearts, proving that Ranbir may not top the list of ideal husbands, but he certainly deserves the green flag damaad (ideal son-in-law) tag.

In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzi account BollywoodPap, Ranbir Kapoor is seen attentively escorting his mother-in-law, veteran actress Soni Razdan, as they arrived at the Mehendi function. The clip shows Ranbir ensuring Soni walks comfortably, displaying a rare but warm side of his family dynamics.

Fans quickly noticed and appreciated this moment, as it reflects Ranbir’s respectful and caring nature towards his extended family. The comment section was flooded with messages praising him, with some even calling him the perfect damaad (son-in-law).

While Ranbir has often been criticized for his reserved or sometimes indifferent attitude, this small gesture has garnered him a lot of praise.

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. Since then, his bond with Alia’s parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has been closely observed by fans and media. Despite his quiet and private nature, Ranbir is often seen at family gatherings and celebrations, suggesting a healthy relationship with his in-laws.

The video was taken at Aadar Jain’s Mehendi ceremony, where Ranbir Kapoor arrived in an elegant off-white sherwani, exuding royal charm. He was seen mingling with family and enjoying the pre-wedding festivities, while his wife Alia Bhatt was also present at the event.

While Ranbir’s married life has been the subject of social media scrutiny, his gesture towards Soni Razdan has undoubtedly earned him admiration and the ‘Green Flag Damaad’ title!