Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy chill in Manali sans Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy on Sunday shared a picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji from in Manali. The entire crew and cast of Brahamastra were in Manali to shoot of the film.

Sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, "A warm cup of fiction,

with em be-dazzlers."

The picture features everyone except Alia Bhatt.

Alia returned to Mumbai a week earlier than Ranbir. A few pictures of the duo went viral from their sets in Manali. In one of the pictures, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt can be seen deeply engrossed in a conversation with a team member.

Alia and Ranbir will star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra'. The project is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the screens next year.

Apart from the Kapoor lad and Alia, 'Brahmastra' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni in pivotal roles. The latter will be seen playing a negative role on the big screen after her stint in popular TV show Naagin.

This will be Ayan and Ranbir's third collaboration after 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.