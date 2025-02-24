Ranbir Kapoor Niece Samara Pushes Away Neetu Kapoor While Posing For Paparazzi? Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: The Kapoor family recently made a grand appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, where their presence became a major highlight of the evening. However, amidst the celebration, a video featuring Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samara Kapoor, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Samara, who aspires to enter Bollywood, was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside her mother, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. However, in a surprising moment caught on camera, Samara appeared visibly uncomfortable and was seen pushing Neetu Kapoor away as she tried to join the frame. The moment did not go unnoticed, and it quickly sparked reactions from fans and netizens alike.

Many social media users criticized Samara’s behavior, calling it disrespectful, while others speculated that she may have been in an off mood or felt overwhelmed by the attention. Some fans defended her, arguing that such moments can be misinterpreted in viral clips.

Neetu Kapoor, known for her grace and composure, seemingly brushed off the incident and continued to enjoy the wedding festivities. Meanwhile, neither Samara nor her family have addressed the viral video, leaving fans to debate the incident online.

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether Samara will respond to the buzz surrounding her actions. For now, the viral clip has added another layer of intrigue to the Kapoor family’s star-studded appearance at the wedding.