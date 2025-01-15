Ranbir Kapoor Playing With Daughter Raha Kapoor While Alia Bhatt Practices For Paddle Tennis Is Making The Internet Swoon

Mumbai: Bollywood's favourite power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have once again charmed fans with a delightful family moment. The duo was recently spotted at a paddle tennis court in Mumbai, where Alia showcased her sporty side while Ranbir melted hearts with his daddy duties. Their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor, stole the show as her candid moments with Ranbir lit up social media.

A viral video captured Ranbir Kapoor comforting Raha after she stumbled while running towards him. The heartwarming moment, where he sat on the grass, cradling and soothing her, has won fans, with many praising Ranbir’s hands-on approach to fatherhood. Adding a playful touch, Ranbir was seen wearing Raha’s hairband on his cap, a gesture fans can’t stop gushing over.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the viral post, showering love on the adorable father-daughter bond. Comments like “Ranbir is the ultimate girl dad!” and “Her hairband on his cap is the cutest thing ever!” highlighted the overwhelming affection for the Kapoor family. Fans nicknamed Ranbir “pookie,” referencing his sweet and doting behaviour toward Raha.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen in full game mode, dressed in a sporty chic outfit of black shorts, a white tee, and comfortable sneakers. Her dedication to paddle tennis practice also earned her admiration, proving once again why she’s an inspiration to many.

This rare and candid glimpse into their personal lives has left fans swooning, solidifying the Kapoor family as Bollywood’s ultimate #FamilyGoals. Like the Kapoor family says Ranbir's eyes twinkle when he is with his daughter and indeed this moment has been framed in the hearts of his fans forever.