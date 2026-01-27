Ranbir Kapoor praises Rani Mukerji, calls her 'one of the greatest actors ever', recalls working together in 'Saawariya'

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is showering praise for 'Mardaani' star Rani Mukerji, hailing her three-decade-long journey in Indian cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor, who worked with Rani Mukerji in his debut film 'Saawariya', also weighed in on his experience working with her, calling her "one of the greatest ever actors".

Speaking to Variety, the 'Animal' star shared, "It is really amazing to see the entire industry come forward to celebrate 30 years of her iconic legacy," referring to the recent applause that Rani Mukerji has received with the upcoming release of 'Mardaani 3'.

Reflecting on his debut film with the National Award-winning actor, Ranbir added, "I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India and someone who has defined our industry through her work. Her choice of projects and roles has shaped how women are portrayed on the screen today. Rani is the co-star of my first film 'Sawaariya' and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most."

Noting that he has been "bowled over by her grace, charm, and brilliance", having seen her closely as a person, Ranbir Kapoor went on to describe Rani Mukerji as an "entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy."

"I don't have words to describe the impact her films have had on me," he added.

Rani Mukerji's much-awaited 'Mardaani 3' marks her return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. As per the film's trailer, the focus remains on the kidnapping of young girls from low-income communities.