Ranbir Kapoor reveals he follows all his ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone secretly on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is not on social media, revealed during an interview that he secretly follows his ex-girlfriends Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone secretly on Instagram.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir revealed that although he doesn't have an official account of social media, he follows his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh.

On Karan Johar's show, Alia confirmed that Ranbir has a secret account on Instagram.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif on Arbaaz Khan's show revealed that Ranbir taught her to use Instagram. “No, no. I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works.”

Ranbir is now in a happy relationship with Alia Bhatt and might tie the knot soon. Their love blossomed on the sets of Brahmastra, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

'Brahmastra' is reportedly the first part of the trilogy, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Big B will be seen sharing screen space together.

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy also plays an important role in Ayan Mukerji directorial. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project.